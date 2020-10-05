Raistar’s Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest battle royale games worldwide today. Content creation and streaming related to it has become a viable option for many players courtesy to its large fan base.

Raistar has emerged as one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. Many players look up to him, and some even search for his in-game set-up. This article provides his settings, custom HUD, and more in Free Fire.

Sensitivity settings

General - 95

Red Dot - 90

2x Scope - 100

4x Scope - 100

AWM Scope - 100.

Custom HUD

Here’s the picture of his HUD

His HUD

Players can check this video on his channel to check out his other settings as well:

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14261 games and triumphed in 2549 of them, translating to a win ratio of 17.87%. He has killed over 48630 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has appeared in 4444 games, winning 705. With 14293 kills, the content creator has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.82. While in the solo mode, he has featured in 3473 games and won 401, in the process killing 10653 opponents.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, he has played 243 games, winning 25. The YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.74 and notched 598 kills. He has also played 12 duo games but is still yet to win a single one.

He has won one out of the 22 solo games he has played and racked up 45 kills.

His YouTube channel

Raistar started creating content on YouTube in December 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 26 videos and became immensely popular amongst the community because of his astounding gameplay and skills. Currently, he has over 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 30 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

He has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

