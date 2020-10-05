DJ Alok vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Characters have become a vital aspect of Garena Free Fire due to their unique abilities. This game currently has over 30 characters for players to avail. Except for Adam and Eve, everyone has a unique ability that gamers can utilise on the battlefield.

DJ Alok and Wukong are arguably two of the most-used characters in Free Fire courtesy to their abilities — ‘Drop the Beat’ and ‘Camouflage.’

In this article, we compare these abilities in this title.

Also read: Free Fire: How to top-up Diamonds from Games Kharido in October 2020

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and Wukong in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s Ability — Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character due to his ability. It creates an aura of 5 metres that replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 10%. With an increase in the character level, this ability also enhances.

At the maximum level, players will be able to create an aura of 5m for 10 seconds that restores 5 HP and increases the movement speed of allies by 15%.

Advertisement

Wukong’s ability — Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

This is one of the most unique abilities in Garena Free Fire, as players will be able to camouflage with their surroundings using it. At the base level, there is a cooldown of 300 seconds on it, which reduces to 200 seconds at the maximum level.

Gamers must note that this ability of Wukong is only useable when standing still.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible in-game abilities. Players can use DJ Alok’s ‘Drop the Beat’ for both rush and defensive gameplay, while they can use ‘Camouflage’ to get away from foes or sneak up on them.

However, DJ Alok has the edge over Wukong due to the massive cooldown present on the latter’s ability. Gamers will not be able to use it more than twice because of its cooldown.

DJ Alok can be availed from the in-game shop for a price of 599 diamonds, while Wukong can be purchased for 499 diamonds.

Also read: Jai vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters