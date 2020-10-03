Jai vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Characters have become an essential part of Garena Free Fire, and this game offers users over 30 characters. Each one, except Adam and Eve, boasts a unique ability that aids players on the battlefield.

Jai and Wukong are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire due to their abilities — Raging Reload and Camouflage, respectively. In this article, we compare the abilities of both characters.

Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of Jai and Wukong

Jai’s ability – Raging Reload

Jai character in Free Fire

His ability recently got buffed with the OB24 patch. With each kill, the magazine of players will get reloaded by 30% of the maximum capacity. At the max level, the magazine will get replenished with 45% of its size.

This ability is only limited to Shotguns, ARs, SMGs, and Pistols.

Wukong’s ability – Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

This is one of the most unique abilities in Free Fire, and players camouflage with the surroundings when using it. But it only works when they are standing still, and has a cooldown of 300 seconds. With each level, the ability enhances, and at the maximum level, the cooldown duration reduces to 200 seconds.

Comparison

Both characters have exemplary abilities. However, a significant difference is that Jai’s ability is passive, and Wukong’s is active.

Raging Reload is quite useful for players while rushing onto foes, as it automatically reloads the weapons. In contrast, users can use Wukong’s ability to hide from enemies or sneak upon them.

Wukong’s ability fades away compared to Jai, which is better as the character can be used more efficiently. Also, the massive cooldown duration hinders the usage of the former’s ability.

Players are less likely to use Camouflage more than twice in a match. In comparison, Jai’s ability is handy throughout the game.

Gamers can avail Wukong from the store for 499 diamonds, while Jai is attainable from the character royale.

