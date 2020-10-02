How to get the White Shadow Bundle through the Hacker Store in Free Fire

Free Fire has a vast assortment of exquisite cosmetics for players to avail. Events are one of the best means to get such items in the game.

Hacker Store is one of the most popular events in this title, and it has finally made a return. This event provides users with several rewards to claim, with one of the main ones being the White Shadow Bundle. In this article, we take a look at how users can get this pack in Free Fire.

Use the Hacker Store to obtain the White Shadow Bundle in Free Fire

The Hacker Store event began today (2nd October) and will end on 8th October. The White Shadow Bundle is part of the grand prize pool of items in this event. As mentioned earlier, there are several rewards that players can get with every Spin in the Hacker Store.

Here are the costs of each Spin:

1st Spin – 9 Diamonds

2nd Spin – 19 Diamonds

3rd Spin – 49 Diamonds

4th Spin – 99 Diamonds

5th Spin – 199 Diamonds

6th Spin – 499 Diamonds

Here are the rules of the Hacker Store:

Choose one of the six prizes from the Grand Prize Pool. Choose one of the other six prizes from the sub-prize pool. After confirming the two prizes, five items are obtainable by doing the Spin. The Spin price will continue to rise, but players can get the grand prize in the first Spin and the last one. The items received on each Spin will be deleted, and the chance to get the grand prize will increase. The items purchased will be sent directly to the Vault/Collection/Layout.

With each spin, an item gets deleted; hence, players are guaranteed the White Shadow Bundle in six or fewer Spins. Therefore, it’ll cost them 874 or lesser Diamonds to get this exclusive bundle from the Hacker Store.

