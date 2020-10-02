Devil Hunter Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game cosmetics like costumes, bundles, and more. These exquisite items are what every player craves, as these items also help them in-game to a certain extent.

Hacker’s Store has finally returned to Free Fire, and there are several rewards for players. The Devil Hunter Bundle is one of the most sought-after prizes in the event, and we provide details about this bundle in Free Fire.

Everything known so far about the Devil Hunter Bundle in Free Fire

Image Credits: NR Brothers Gaming / YouTube

This isn’t the first time that the Devil Hunter Bundle has been featured in this game, as it was available a few months earlier. Currently, the bundle is a part of the grand prize pool in the on-going Hacker’s Store, and this is the only way that players can get their hands on it.

How to obtain the Devil Hunter Bundle

The event began today, i.e., 2nd October, and concludes on 8th October. Here are the rules of the event, as mentioned in-game:

Choose one of the six prize from the Grand Prize Pool Choose one of the other six prizes from the sub-prize pool. After confirming the two prizes, five items are obtainable by doing the Spin. The spin price will continue to rise, but players have the chance to get the grand prize in the first Spin and also in the last one. The items received on each Spin will be deleted, and the chance to get the grand prize will increase. The items purchased will be sent directly to the Vault/Collection/Layout.

Here are the prices of each Spin:

1st Spin – 9 Diamonds

2nd Spin – 19 Diamonds

3rd Spin – 49 Diamonds

4th Spin – 99 Diamonds

5th Spin – 199 Diamonds

6th Spin – 499 Diamonds

So, players can for sure obtain the bundle for 874 Diamonds or less.

