After the success of the Free Fire 3volution update, which also marked the third anniversary of the game, the developers rolled out the Booyah Day patch on 23rd September. It has brought in several exciting new features into the game, including new weapons, new gameplay mechanism, a new spawn island and more.

You can update the game from various sources, including Google Play Store, TapTap, or via the APK and OBB files. If you haven’t download the latest version of the game yet, then you can do so by using the APK and OBB files given below.

Free Fire Booyah Day OB24 APK Download Link

APK File download link: Click here

OBB File download link: Click here

The size of APK file is 45.1 MB and the OBB file 551.57 MB.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Free Fire with the Booyah Day update.

Step 1: Download both the APK and OBB files from the link given above. Players will need both the APK and OBB files to download and run the game successfully.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option in your device's settings, if not already done.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open the game yet.

Step 4: Rename the downloaded OBB file to ‘main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth’, but do not change the extension. Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with the name if there isn't one present)

Note: It is crucial to remember that the game will not work if you do not rename the OBB file.

Step 5: After the OBB file is successfully copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of Free Fire.

If you face an error message that states ‘there was error parsing the package’, then you can consider redownloading the APK file, following the same steps as above.

