Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) real name, Free Fire ID, rank, stats, and more

Dyland Maximus Zidane, popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name Sultan Proslo or Dyland PROS, is a popular Free Fire content creator from Indonesia. He has more than 11.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, rank, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and ranks

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002, and his present IGN is SULTAN.INDO! He is also the leader of BOSUPROS.

In the ongoing ranked season, he is placed in the Diamond III tier. Meanwhile, he is placed in Gold IV in Clash Squad.

Sultan Proslo’s stats

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 817 games in the squad mode and has won 284 matches, which translates to a win rate of 34.76%. He has amassed 2078 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.90 and has inflicted average damage of 1078.

The renowned content creator has played 96 duo games and has emerged victorious in 25 games, with a win rate of 26.04%. He has notched 301 kills at a splendid K/D ratio of 4.24.

When it comes to the solo mode, Sultan Proslo has played 544 matches and has gotten the better of his foes in 58 games, taking his win rate to 10.66%. He has registered 1490 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.07.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sultan Proslo has played 9 matches in the squad mode and has won 3 of them, with a win rate of 33.33%. He also has 10 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

He has also featured in 4 duo matches and has 1 Booyah. He has registered 9 kills with a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

The famous content creator has won 3 games from 9 solo matches in the Ranked Season 17. He has secured 30 kills and has maintained an exceptional K/D ratio of 6 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo's YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo's YouTube channel is called Dyland PROS. He has so far uploaded 1100 videos on the channel. As mentioned earlier, he has 11.6 million subscribers and has more than 873 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his channel.

Sultan Proslo's social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is quite active on Instagram and Facebook.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

