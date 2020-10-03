How to download Free Fire new 1.54.1 version in 2020 (APK and Play Store): Step by step guide

The Battle Royale genre has grown over the years and has become quite famous in the mobile gaming community. Free Fire has emerged as a popular option courtesy to its lower-device requirements and fast-paced action.

The recent Booyah Day patch hit the game's servers on 23rd September and brought in several new features like two new weapons, a new spawn island, and more. Players can now update this game to try them out.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to download the Free Fire 1.54.1 latest version.

Also read: How to get the White Shadow Bundle through the Hacker Store in Free Fire

Guide to download new Free Fire update using APK/OBB files and Play Store

#1 APK and OBB files

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

(The size of the APK and OBB files are 45.1 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively)

Advertisement

Users can follow these steps to download the new version of Free Fire via these files.

Step 1: Players must download the files from the links above.

Step 2: They must enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' setting on their devices, if not done already.

Step 3: After the download is over, they can install the APK file but not open it.

Step 4: Users then have to rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth' and paste it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn't one).

(Note: If they don't rename the OBB file, the game will not work)

After the OBB file is copied, gamers can enjoy playing the latest version of Free Fire.

#2 Google Play Store

Free Fire on Google Play Store

Players can follow these steps to download/update Free Fire:

Step 1: They must open Google Play Store on their devices and search for 'Free Fire.'

Step 2: Next, they can press on the Install/Update button.

After the installation/update is over, users can open the game and try out the new features.

Advertisement

(The time taken for downloading the game depends upon the internet speed of the users)

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?