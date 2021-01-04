Gyan Sujan vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and BUDI01 Gaming are prominent Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former has a subscriber count of over 6.41 million on the popular streaming platform, the latter has 9.44 million subscribers.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also Read: Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16562 squad matches and has won on 6084 occasions, making his win rate 36.73%. He has eliminated 55942 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has won 463 of the 2021 games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 22.90%. In the process, he has registered 5320 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1308 solo matches and has secured 153 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has racked up 2207 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 143 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious on 57 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 39.86%. With a K/D ratio of 7.38, he has garnered 635 frags in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has played 21 ranked duo matches and has 12 wins, translating to a win rate of 57.14%. He has 86 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 solo games.

Also read: Mr. Triple R's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Advertisement

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 119413181.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 has played 9664 squad matches and has won 2296 of them, making his win rate 23.75%. With 42529 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.77.

The Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 1820 duo games and has triumphed in 299 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.42%. He has eliminated 8439 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.55.

BUDI01 Gaming has 514 victories in 3052 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 16.81%. He has bagged 15383 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 6.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

BUDI01 has played 32 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, which translates to a win rate of 31.25%. He has notched up 90 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The content creator has also played 1 duo match and 4 solo games this ranked season. He has 3 and 18 kills respectively but is yet to secure a win.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and BUDI01 Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate in the solo and duo modes, while BUDI01 has the edge in terms of K/D ratio. When it comes to the lifetime solo mode, BUDI01 has better stats than Gyan Sujan.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as BUDI01 has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than BUDI01.

Also read: Lorem's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more