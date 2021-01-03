Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has garnered a vast player base in India, which has led to the rise of content creation related to the game in the country.

Raistar is arguably one of the most popular Indian YouTubers known for his incredible gameplay and skills. Currently, he has a massive subscriber count of over 2.7 million.

This article takes a glance at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has been featured in 14771 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 2601 occasions, having a win percentage of 17.60%. With a K/D ratio of 4.08, he has bagged 49638 frags.

In the duo mode, the player has 4455 games to his name and has 705 wins, translating to a win ratio of 15.82%. He has eliminated 14307 enemies and has ensured a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The Indian YouTuber has appeared in 3516 solo games and has bettered his foes in 401 of them, which comes to a win rate of 11.40%. In the process, he has accumulated 10719 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has competed in 88 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has six first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 6.81%. He has registered 238 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.90.

Apart from this, the player has also participated in a single solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Raistar started creating content on YouTube in December 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 29 videos and has amassed over 51 million views. As mentioned earlier, he boasts a subscriber count of over 2.7 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

Raistar has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

