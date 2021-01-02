Mr. Triple R's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire was among the most-watched live games on YouTube in 2020 due to its massive audience worldwide. Mr. Triple R is a well-known content creator from Bangladesh. He is famous for his incredible skills and gameplay videos that he uploads on his channel.

Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 2.1 million. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Mr. Triple R’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Rejaur Rahman Resvy, and his Free Fire ID is 728027523.

Lifetime stats

Mr. Triple R has competed in a total of 4184 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 685 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 16.37%. With 11456 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27.

In the duo mode, the streamer has appeared in 3776 games and has come out on top on 333 occasions, managing a win ratio of 8.81%. He has secured 13411 frags and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Lastly, the content creator has 4444 solo matches to his name and has 577 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 12.98%. In the process, he has eliminated 14356 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has featured in 7 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 2, making his win rate 28.57%. He has bagged 34 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.80.

The popular YouTuber has won 2 of the 59 duo matches, maintaining a win percentage of 3.38%. With a K/D ratio of 2.37, he has accumulated 135 frags.

The internet star has participated in 148 solo games and has 32 Booyahs, which converts to a win ratio of 21.62%. He has racked up 374 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Mr. Triple R started his voyage in content creation on YouTube over 2 years back, with the first video on his channel dating back to December 2018. Since then, he has regularly uploaded content on his channel and has amassed over 271 million views.

His social media accounts

Mr. Triple R is active on Instagram and Facebook; following are the links for them:

