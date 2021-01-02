Gyan Sujan vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming centered around Garena Free Fire have grown immensely across various platforms. Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, and TheDonato are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India and Argentina, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their stats in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16541 squad matches and has come out on top in 6079, equating to a win percentage of 36.75%. He has eliminated 55856 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.34.

The content creator has also featured in 2020 duo games and has emerged victorious in 463 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 22.92%. With 5320 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 153 Booyahs in 1308 solo games, at a win rate of 11.69%. He has notched up 2207 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has taken part in 121 squad matches in the ranked Season 19 and has triumphed in 52 games, leading to a win percentage of 42.97%. He has 549 frags with a K/D ratio of 7.96.

The internet star has played 21 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 12 matches at a win rate of 57.14%. He has bagged 86 kills with a K/D ratio of 9.56.

The streamer has also played two solo matches but is yet to secure a victory or a kill.

Advertisement

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TheDonato has engaged in 2209 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 820 matches, at a win rate of 37.12%. He has racked up 11824 kills and has ensured a K/D ratio of 8.51.

The popular YouTuber also has 703 Booyahs in 1789 duo matches, which converts to a win rate of 39.29%. With a K/D ratio of 9.09, he has secured 9872 kills in these matches.

The content creator also has 1489 solo appearances and has managed to win 418 of them, at a K/D ratio of 28.07%. He has registered 7758 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

The streamer has participated in 14 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outplayed his foes in 3 matches, ending up with a win rate of 21.42%. He has knocked out 48 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The internet star also has 25 duo matches against his name and has a win percentage of 40%, thanks to ten wins. He has amassed 166 kills with a K/D ratio of 11.07.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Free Fire. In lifetime stats, TheDonato has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate in all three modes - solos, duos, and squads.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo stats as the players haven’t played many matches. Gyan Sujan does have an edge in the ranked squad matches. He also has a finer win rate in the duo games, while Argentinean takes the lead in terms of K/D ratio in the same.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?