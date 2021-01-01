Ankush FREEFIRE vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have become viable career options for many players. Ankush FREEFIRE and Raistar are two of the most famous figures in the Indian Free Fire community. They are quite popular for their skills and gameplay and boast massive subscriber counts.

This article takes a look and compares their in-game stats.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has appeared in 21478 squad matches to date and has managed to come out on top on 8981 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 41.81%. With 78253 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.26.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 3056 games and has bettered his foes in 1218 of them for a win percentage of 39.85%. He has secured a total of 11402 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.20.

The content creator has 920 solo games to his name and has 122 first-place finishes, making his win rate 13.26%. In the process, he has bagged 2561 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ankush has played 577 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 427 Booyahs, having a win percentage of 74.00%. He has registered 2551 kills for a K/D ratio of 17.01.

The internet star has six wins in 18 duo games at a win ratio of 33.33%. He has eliminated 91 foes with a K/D ratio of 7.58.

The YouTuber has played six solo matches and has 14 frags, managing a K/D ratio of ﻿2.33.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has competed in 14754 squad games and has a win tally of 2599, retaining a win percentage of 17.61%. With a K/D ratio of 4.08, he has collected 49585 frags.

The internet star has featured in 4455 duo matches and has 705 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.82%. He has 14307 eliminations to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, the streamer has played 3516 solo games and has outdone his foes in 401 of them, equating to a win rate of 11.40%. He has accumulated 10719 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has participated in 74 squad games in the current ranked season and has four wins, managing a win ratio of 5.40%. He has racked up 186 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The content creator has also played one solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime stats, Ankush is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. Raistar has the edge in terms of K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has only featured in a single solo game. In the squad mode, Ankush FREEFIRE is relatively better.

