Insta Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has a massive audience on online streaming platforms, with millions of users regularly watching content related to the game. The title has become quite popular amongst the Indian community and has amassed a vast player base.

Insta Gamer is one of the most popular Malayali Free Fire YouTubers. This article takes a look at his in-game stats and other details.

Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Insta Gamer has competed in 8123 squad matches and managed to come out on top on 1033 occasions, which translates to a win percentage of 12.71%. With 15418 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.17.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1218 games and bettered foes in 116, managing to a win ratio of 9.52%. He has secured 1954 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1227 solo matches and triumphed in 82 of them, equating to a win rate of 6.68%. In the process, he has eliminated 2386 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Insta Gamer has featured in 137 games and has a win tally of 17, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.40%. He has bagged 196 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.63.

The YouTuber has 59 duo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 9 of them, maintaining a win of 15.25%. With a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has registered 100 frags.

The internet star has participated in 3 solo games and has accumulated three eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Insta Gamer started his content creation journey over one year ago, and the first video on his channel dates back to August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded videos regularly and has amassed over 83 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Also, he has a Discord server, which the players can join by clicking here.

