RUOK FF vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has garnered an enormous player base, which also serves as an audience for the content creators and streamers.

RUOK FF and LetDa Hyper are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from Thailand and Indonesia. They have subscriber counts of over 5.08 million and 7.37 million.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has 6609 squad matches to his name and has 2804 first-place finishes, which comes to a win percentage of 42.42%. With 31963 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 8.40.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 2594 duo games and has bettered his foes in 1068 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 41.17%. He has secured 12842 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.42.

Lastly, the player has also won 502 of the 1647 solo matches that he has played for a win rate of 30.47%. He has bagged 6490 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has competed in two squad games in the ongoing season and has a single win, having a win ratio of 50%. In the process, he has registered eight kills for a K/D ratio of eight.

The internet star has played 23 duo matches and has eight wins at a win percentage of 34.78%. He has eliminated 182 foes with a K/D ratio of 12.13.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has been featured in 19730 squad games to date and has emerged on top on 5931 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 30.06%. He has accumulated 59139 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The popular YouTuber has also appeared in 861 duo matches and has stood victorious in 181 of them, managing a win percentage of 21.02%. With a K/D ratio of 3.52, he has racked up 2394 kills.

Coming to the solo mode, the player has 484 games to his name and has 65 Booyahs, which makes his win rate 13.42%. He has gathered 1198 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, LetDa Hyper has participated in 126 squad matches and has outdone his foes in 28 of them, translating to a win percentage of 22.22%. He has notched 252 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

The two YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, RUOK FF is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all – solo, duo, and squad games.

It's not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo, duo, and squad modes as LetDa Hyper is yet to feature in the solo and duo matches, while RUOK FF has played only two squad games.

