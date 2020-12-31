SK Sabir Boss vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Mr. Triple R are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Bangladesh. The two are quite popular amongst the community and are known for their skills and gameplay on the virtual battlefield.

They boast enormous subscriber counts of over 3.3 million and 2.08 million, respectively. This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 26498 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 8679 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 32.75%. With 93879 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.27.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2914 games and has bettered his foes in 603 of them for a win ratio of 20.69%. He has killed 7902 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The player has 1591 solo matches to his name and has 142 first-place finishes, making his win rate 8.92%. He has notched 3236 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 146 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 39 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 26.71%. He has bagged 262 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Apart from this, the player has competed in 38 duo games and has seven wins at a win percentage of 18.42%. In the process, he has eliminated 101 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

SK Sabir Boss has also played two solo games and has two frags in them.

Advertisement

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 728027523.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Mr. Tripler R has participated in 4179 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 684, retaining a win percentage of 16.36%. He has registered 11435 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has won 332 of the 3764 matches for a win rate of 8.82%. With a K/D ratio of 3.90, he has collected 13376 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has played 4435 solo games and has 576 Booyahs, having a win rate of 12.98%. He has 14321 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Mr. Triple R has appeared in three squad games and has a single win at a win ratio of 33.33%. He has racked up 14 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.00.

The content creator has played 47 duo matches and has outdone his foes in one of them, equating to a win rate of 2.12%. He has accumulated exactly 100 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Mr. Triple R has won 31 of the 139 squad games, translating to a win percentage of 22.30%. He has gathered 331 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode. On the other hand, Mr. Triple is relatively better in solo mode.

Coming to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate, while Mr. Triple R has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

It's not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and squad modes as SK Sabir Boss has appeared in a few solo matches, while Mr. Triple R has only a few squad games to his name. Lastly, in the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has an edge.

Also read: Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more