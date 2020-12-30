Gyan Sujan vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Nobru are popular Free Fire YouTubers, hailing from India and Brazil respectively. The latter is also a professional athlete for the renowned esports team, Corinthians Free Fire.

This article compares the two players' stats in the battle royale sensation.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16516 squad matches and has triumphed in 6069 of them, making his win rate 36.74%. With 55739 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 2020 games and has won on 463 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.92%. He has killed 5320 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Gyan Sujan has also won 153 of the 1306 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 11.71%. He has registered 2204 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 96 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 42 victories, translating to a win rate of 43.75%. In the process, he has secured 432 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The popular content creator has also played 21 duo games and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 57.14%. He has eliminated 86 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 solo matches.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9072 squad matches and emerged victorious in 1988 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.91%. He has 22622 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Brazil-based content creator has played 2472 games and has won on 377 occasions, making his win rate 15.25%. With a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has killed 7768 enemies in this mode.

Nobru has also played 4621 solo matches and has 697 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.08%. He has accumulated 18512 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has played 63 squad games and has 9 wins, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He also has 280 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.19 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1 solo match and 6 duo games in the current ranked season. He has racked up 10 and 34 kills in these modes, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Nobru have decent stats in Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead of Nobru in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Nobru has better stats in the lifetime solo mode.

When it comes to the lifetime duo mode, Nobru has a greater K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Nobru has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has relatively better stats than Nobru.

