Raistar vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and White444 are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators, hailing from India and Morocco. Both are quite in amongst the community and are known for their eccentric skills and electrifying gameplay. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 2.61 million and 1.5 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has competed in 14734 squad matches to date and has managed to come out on top on 2598 occasions, having a win percentage of 17.63%. With 49566 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.08.

The YouTuber has played 4455 games in the duo mode and bettered his foes in 705 of them for a win ratio of 15.82%. He has bagged 14307 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3516 solo matches and has triumphed in 401, maintaining a win rate of 11.40%. In the process, he has eliminated 10719 opponents, managing a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has 68 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, making his win rate 5.88%. He has secured 179 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Apart from this, the internet star has played a single solo game.

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

White444 has featured in a total of 1602 squad matches and has a winning tally of 259, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.16%. With a K/D ratio of 2.12, he has notched 2846 frags.

The content creator has appeared in 453 duo games and has 52 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 11.47%. He has eliminated 883 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The YouTuber has also played 504 solo matches and has 34 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 6.74%. He has registered 833 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 62 squad matches and has six wins, which equates to a win ratio of 9.67%. He has accumulated 96 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.71.

The internet star has also participated in four duo and five solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Raistar is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo, duo, and squad matches under lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has only appeared in a single solo match. White444 has a finer win rate in squad games, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

