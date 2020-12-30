Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs BoomSniper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have become career options for many players, courtesy of the massive audience that the game possesses. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and BoomSniper are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Mexico.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 9993 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2507 occasions, having a win percentage of 25.08%. He has secured 36572 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

In the duo mode, the streamer has won 300 of the 1629 games for a win ratio of 18.41%. With 6342 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, the content creator has played 897 solo matches and has won 77 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 8.58%. In the process, he has bagged 2264 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played 89 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 27 of them, retaining a win ratio of 30.33%. He has eliminated 233 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Total Gaming has also played ten solo matches and has 1 Booyah at a win rate of 10%. He has killed 19 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

BoomSniper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 30701068.

Lifetime stats

BoomSniper has featured in 6980 squad games to date and has won 1317 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 18.86%. He has registered 18707 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.30.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1613 matches and has a winning tally of 226, translating to a win ratio of 14.01%. With a K/D ratio of 2.74, he has collected 3799 frags.

The popular YouTuber has 1938 solo games to his name and has 181 first-place finishes, making his win rate 9.33%. He has notched 5377 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in 36 squad matches in the current ranked season and has nine wins, which equates to a win ratio of 25%. He has accumulated 109 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.04.

The streamer has also appeared in 6 solo and five duo games and has racked up 20 and 26 frags, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, BoomSniper is superior.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as BoomSniper has only featured in few matches. Total Gaming has a higher win rate in the squad mode, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

