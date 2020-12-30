Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

With the rise in the popularity of the battle royale genre, Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most sought-after options. Moreover, content creation and streaming have grown gradually.

Daddy Calling is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 237647354.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has been featured in a total of 30627 squad matches and has a win tally of 11945, retaining a win percentage of 39.00%. With a K/D ratio of 5.13, he has secured 95928 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, the user has played 2146 games and has managed to remain unbeaten in 209 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 9.73%. He has notched up a total of 3234 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Lastly, the popular YouTuber has appeared in 3175 solo matches and has emerged on top on 293 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.22%. In the process, he has registered 6549 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Daddy Calling has competed in 442 squad games and has bettered his foes in 310 of them, making his win rate 70.13%. He has accumulated 1447 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 10.96.

Apart from this, he is yet to participate in a solo/duo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Daddy Calling started creating content on YouTube around six months ago on his channel – "DADDY OFFICIAL FF." Since then, he has uploaded a total of 35 videos and has collected over 2.63 million views combined. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 140 thousand.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

