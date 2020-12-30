What is CS mode in Free Fire? Features, full form, and how to play

Garena Free Fire has evolved over the years to become one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre. The game has witnessed gradual growth in terms of popularity and player base. Moreover, it was among one of the most-watched live games on YouTube in 2020.
The developers incorporate several game modes to enhance the overall gaming experience for users. Battle Royale (BR) and Clash Squad (CS) are the two core game modes of this quick-paced title.
This article looks at the latter in Garena Free Fire, its features, and a step-by-step guide on how the players can play it.
Clash Squad mode in Free Fire
Clash Squad is a round-based 4v4 game mode in which the players get divided into two sides - Warbringers and Howlers. There are seven rounds, and the team that emerges victorious in four of them gets the Booyah.
It also has a ranked system, and players can climb up the tiers to earn various rewards. In the current season, they can receive the ‘Golden – P90’ for reaching Gold 3. Also, the mode features two maps – Bermuda and Kalahari (smaller parts of the map).
Unlike the BR mode, the users do not have to collect loot in Clash Squad. Before the commencement of a round, players have a buy phase, where they can purchase guns, armor, utilities, and more.
This phase is quite important and requires them to plan their purchases in coordination with teammates.
How to play Clash Squad in Free Fire
Players can follow these steps to play this mode in Garena Free Fire:
Step 1: They can open the game and click the mode selection option, as shown in this picture:
Step 2: Several game modes would then appear on the screen.
Step 3: Players can choose the ‘Clash Squad’ or ‘Clash Squad – Ranked’ options.
Step 4: Lastly, they have to press the ‘Start’ button to commence a Clash Squad match.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.