5 best Free Fire character abilities in 2020

Free Fire is one of the widely played titles in the battle royale community. Thanks to the special characters, the game is more exciting and fun to play.

Free Fire features 35 unique characters that have special abilities. These powers help players significantly while on the battleground.

This article lists the best abilities that characters possess in Free Fire.

Note: This list is in the most generalized order and is not in any particular order.

Top character abilities in Free Fire this year

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is one of the most diverse and useful abilities that both aggressive and passive players can use. It makes DJ Alok one of the most popular characters in the game.

It is an active ability that creates a 5m aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP per second. The effect lasts five seconds. This ability can be enhanced and maximized to level six.

#2 - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Time Turner is the most powerful and versatile ability that has ever been introduced in the game. Chrono's active ability allows him to conjure up a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. His movement speed also gets boosted by 15% while being inside the force field.

During this ability's activation, allies within the force field see a 10% increase in movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#3 - Master Of All

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

Master Of All is also an appreciable and highly admired ability acquired by the character K. This active ability is divided into two sets: psychology mode and jiujitsu mode. In the latter, K's allies within a 6m radius get a boost of 500% in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown is about twenty seconds.

#4 - Partying On

Partying On is very helpful for beginners and pros. It is an active ability that enables players to bring down damage from falls by 30% and reduce recovery time from falls by 60%. Her ability also diminishes the recoil build-up rate by 6% and reduces the maximum recoil by 6%.

On enhancing the character level, the ability is also significantly boosted.

#5 - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido is possessed by Hayato and is a passive ability, though very helpful on the ground. This skill set can increase the armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once Hayato is leveled up to 6, this ability ensures that with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration goes up by 10%.

