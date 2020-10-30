Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has a wide variety of characters that have special abilities. Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to a player at the beginning of the game and have no special ability. However, as the XP level of a player progresses, they can gradually unlock the other characters with abilities.

K and Hayato are both popular choices for aggressive as well as passive playing styles and are often picked because of their unique special abilities. In this article, we compare K and Hayato to determine who is a better Free Fire character to play with.

Assessing the abilities of K and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato- Character in Free Fire

Hayato in Free Fire, as his character description says, is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato also has an 'Awakened' and upgraded version of himself, which has an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces the frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds, CD of 50 seconds. However, it has to be acquired as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character in Free Fire.

K (Captain Booyah)

K- Character in Free Fire

K's character description in Free Fire states that he is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

The character can be escalated up to level 6 by using character level-up cards available in Free Fire. At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in psychology mode.

K vs Hayato: Who is the better character to play with?

Both K and Hayato can be leveled up to maximize their potential on the field. As both characters are available in Free Fire and can be obtained individually, the decision to equip either of these characters is totally subjective.

However, if we take a closer look at these characters, K can definitely outdo Hayato in some aspects. Hayato has a more passive ability for a defensive gameplay strategy whereas K is the very first character in Free Fire having two skills within one ability.

K's active ability with a constant and unlimited healing source is incredibly viable as the player will be almost indestructible while in a head-to-head enemy face-off or squad rushing.