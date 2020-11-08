UnGraduate: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

The Battle Royale genre has seen an incredible rise on the mobile platform. Games like Free Fire have become immensely popular amongst the players. It boasts a massive active player base, which also serves as an audience for content creators and streamers.

UnGraduate Gamer, or UG Gamer, is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. Players can find interesting and exciting content on his channel. In this article, we take a look at his Real name, Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

UnGraduate Gamer’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s real name is Ayush Dubey. His Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his in-game name is UG-Ayush3M.

Lifetime stats

Ayush has taken part in 23928 squad games and has a win tally of 6097 games, for a win ratio of 25.48%. He has amassed a massive number of 81602 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.58.

UnGraduate Gamer has taken part in 589 duo games and has outdone his foes in close to 100 matches that come to a win percentage of 16.63%. He has bagged 1414 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Lastly, in the 544 solo matches, the content creator has remained undefeated in 119 games, translating to a win rate of 21.87%. He has 1923 frags in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has participated in 251 squad games and has nearly 100 Booyahs in these matches, managing a win percentage of 38.24. He has eliminated 827 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.34.

The content creator has also played 12 duo matches and has a win tally of five, in the process killing 48 foes with a K/D ratio of 6.86.

The player has also engaged in 86 solo games and has 54 first-place finishes, which comes to a win rate of 62.79%. He has earned 471 kills for a K/D ratio of 14.72.

His YouTube channel

Ayush started creating videos on his YouTube channel back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 175 videos. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 3.77 million and has over 200 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server, which the players can join by clicking here.

