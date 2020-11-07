How to create stylish nicknames with symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Many Free Fire players are inclined to have stylish in-game names that make them stand apart from the other users in the game. For this, they wish to incorporate unique symbols and distinctive fonts.

Such monikers cannot be typed on the default keyboard and have to be sourced from websites. This article provides a guide to creating nicknames with symbols in Free Fire.

Coming up with cool IGN's in Free Fire: Detailed guide for beginners

Since a regular keyboard for Android and iOS platforms do not provide these symbols, players can head to websites like fancytexttool.com, coolsymbol.com, fancytextguru.com, and more to generate their own unique and fresh nicknames.

They can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Players have to visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: They can enter the desired name in the text field, after which they will receive several outputs in a wide assortment of fonts, including various symbols.

One such example

Step 3: They can copy the name of their choice and further customize it.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Players need to spend diamonds to change their IGNs in this game. They can also change the nickname by using the rename card, which they can obtain by spending guild tokens.

Users have to follow the steps below to change the IGN in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open Garena Free Fire and go to the profile section by clicking on the profile banner on the top-left corner of the screen.

Press on the profile

Step 2: Users can press the yellow icon on the top-left corner.

Click on the yellow icon

Step 3: A dialo box appears, prompting them to enter the new name.

Enter new name

Step 4: They can paste the name that they had copied earlier.

Step 5: Gamers can click the button with the diamond symbol. In case they have a rename card, they will find another button beside it, which they can select to change the name using this option.

