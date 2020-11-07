Raistar vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Streaming and content creation around games have become viable career options for players due to the audience and popularity of these titles. Free Fire is among the most-played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Raistar and Rakesh00007 are two renowned YouTubers who create content around this game.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has played 14429 squad games and won 2573 of them, which converts to a win percentage of 17.83%. He has racked up 48956 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.13.

In duo matches, he has more than 700 Booyahs from 4448 games that comes down to a win percentage of 15.84%. The YouTuber has bagged 14298 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has taken part in 3487 solo games and emerged victorious in 401 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 11.49%. He has eliminated 10673 foes and retained a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has engaged in 108 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 17 games, coming down to a win percentage of 15.74%. The streamer has earned 255 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

He has played a single solo and duo match each but is yet to win a game.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Rakesh00007 has featured in 19116 squad matches and triumphed in 5945 of them, translating to a win ratio of 31.09%. He has secured 85883 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.52.

He has played 2403 matches in the duo mode and bagged 394 wins, maintaining a win rate of 16.39%. With 8024 kills, the streamer has a K/D ratio of 3.99.

He has played 2393 matches in the solo mode and bettered his foes in 468 of them, equating to a win percentage of 19.55%. He has 9043 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, Rakesh has played 276 squad matches and managed to stay unbeaten in eight of them for a win ratio of 2.89%. He has notched up 1035 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.86.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 43 games and ended up winning six at a win rate of 13.95%. The YouTuber has 194 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.24.

Lastly, the content creator has played 564 solo games and has 239 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 42.37%. With a K/D ratio of 7.60, he has racked up 2470 kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained tremendous stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Rakesh00007 is relatively better in terms of K/D ratio and the win rate in the modes.

We cannot compare their solo and duo stats in the ranked mode as Raistar has only played a single game in them. He has a better win rate while Rakesh has a higher K/D ratio in the squad mode.

