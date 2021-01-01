Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the years, content creation related to Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Munna bhai gaming, are among the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators.

This article takes a look and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10013 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2508 occasions, having a win percentage of 25.04%. With 36630 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The streamer has played 1632 duo games and has won 301 of them, translating to a win ratio of 18.44%. He has notched up 6347 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, the content creator has played 897 solo matches and bettered his foes in 77 of them for a win rate of 8.58%. He has eliminated 2264 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the internet star has competed in 111 squad games and has triumphed in 28, retaining a win ratio of 25.25%. He has 293 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played three matches and has a single win at a win percentage of 33.33%. In the process, he has registered five frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Total Gaming has played ten solo games and has one first-place finish, making his win rate 10%. He has collected 19 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna bhai gaming has appeared in 8880 squad games to date and has a win tally of 2577, retaining a win percentage of 29.02%. With a K/D ratio of 4.95%, he has bagged 31216 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 2025 matches and has outdone his foes in 487 of them for a win ratio of 24.04%. He has bagged 7241 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.71.

The popular YouTuber has 3215 solo games to his name and has 794 Booyahs, managing a win rate of 24.69%. He has racked up 13506 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 119 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 41, maintaining a win rate of 34.45%. He has accumulated 439 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.63.

Moreover, the content creator has played 14 duo matches and has two wins with a win percentage of 14.28%. He has gathered 47 kills frags for a K/D ratio of 3.92.

Munna bhai gaming has played 40 solo games and has four victories, translating to a win ratio of 10%. He has 159 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.42.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Munna bhai gaming is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo and squad modes. Coming to the duo mode, Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has featured in only 3 of them. In the squad mode, Munna bhai gaming is relatively better. Both YouTubers have the same win rate in solo games, but Munna bhai gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

