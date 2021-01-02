Lorem's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Since its release, the popularity of Garena Free Fire has sky-rocketed. The title has garnered a humongous player base worldwide, which also acts as an audience for the content creators and streamers across various platforms.

Lorem is one of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community. He is famous for his electrifying skills and currently has a subscriber count of over 1.23 million.

This article takes a glance at his in-game stats and more inisthe quick-paced battle royale title.

Also read: AS Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more

Lorem's real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Ezequiel Busson, and his Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Lorem has competed in 5025 squad matches and has managed to remain unbeaten in 1727 of them, translating to a win percentage of 34.36%. With 16410 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has appeared in 1226 games and has outdone his foes in 293, having a win ratio of 23.89%. He has secured 3483 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The content creator has featured in 866 solo games and has 127 wins, making his win rate of 14.66%. In the process, he has racked up 1890 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has participated in 105 squad matches and has come out on top on 38 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 36.19%. He has accumulated 540 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.06.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Advertisement

The name of his channel is Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson. Currently, he has 11 videos on the channel and has amassed over 23.35 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram account: Click here.

Second Instagram account: Click here.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?