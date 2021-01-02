AS Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most famous battle royale games in India. AS Gaming is one of the most popular content creators from the country, known for his fun and engaging videos on the quick-paced title.

He has amassed a massive subscriber count of over 6.79 million on YouTube. This article takes a glance at his in-game stats and more.

AS Gaming's real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Sahil Rana, and his Free Fire ID is 169525329. Following are his stats:

Lifetime stats

He has appeared in a total of 7291 squad matches and has triumphed in 1104 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.14%. With 18406 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.97.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 2150 games to his name and has 289 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 13.44%. He has bagged 5770 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also featured in 1943 solo matches and has a win tally of 188, making his win rate 9.67%. In the process, he has eliminated 4896 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the streamer has competed in 47 squad games and has 8 wins, translating to a win percentage of 17.02%. He has accumulated 122 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has participated in 2 solo matches and has notched 4 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.00.

His YouTube channel

AS Gaming started creating content on YouTube around 2 years ago and the first video on his channel dates back to January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 293 videos on his YouTube channels and has garnered over 567 million views.

His social media accounts

