Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In the last few years, mobile battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire have risen in popularity in the gaming community.

Their ever-growing presence in the industry has prompted many players to begin producing digital content related to these games on multiple online platforms.

Ajjubhai and 2B Gamer are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators right now. This article compares their stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10070 squad games and has triumphed in 2515 of them, making his win rate 24.97%. He has bagged 36915 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The Indian YouTuber has played 1641 duo games and has won on 306 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.64%. He has eliminated 6402 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 4.80 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 897 solo matches and has 77 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has 2264 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 196 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 35 games, maintaining a win rate of 17.85%. He has racked up 585 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63 in this mode.

The poplar content creator also has a single victory in 3 solo games, making his win rate 33.33%. He has secured 5 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games and has won once at a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats

2B Gamer has played 13017 squad matches and has won on 3084 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.69%. With 41745 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.20 in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 2535 duo games and has secured 404 victories, making his win rate 15.93%. In the process, he has registered 7701 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

2B Gamer has also won 217 of the 1587 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 13.67%. He has accumulated 4485 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, 2B Gamer has played 233 squad games and has emerged victorious in 28 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.01%. He has killed 669 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.26 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the internet star has played 38 matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, making his win rate 10.52%. He has eliminated 102 opponents in these matches with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

2B Gamer has also played 12 solo games and has racked up 47 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.92.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and 2B Gamer have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime mode, Ajjubhai is ahead of 2B Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, 2B Gamer has better stats in the solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the duo games as Ajjubhai has not played enough matches.

In the ranked solo matches, 2B Gamer has a better K/D ratio while Ajjubhai has a higher win rate. In the ranked squad games, however, Ajjubhai has better overall stats than 2B Gamer.

