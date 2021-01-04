SK Sabir Boss vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire had a great 2020, topping the charts in terms of downloads and winning the Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020. The game also enjoys a humongous audience on the streaming platform, which has propelled players on to the field of content creation and streaming.

SK Sabir Boss is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community, racking up more than 3.2 million subscribers. MrStiven Tc is a prominent Colombian Free Fire streamer who was named among the ‘top live streamers by views of 2020’ on YouTube.

This article compares the in-game stats of both players.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 26552 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8687 matches, equating to a win percentage of 32.71%. He has racked up 93985 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.26.

He also has 603 Booyahs in 2914 duo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.69%. The YouTuber has also eliminated 7902 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The internet star has also competed in 1596 solo matches and emerged victorious in 142 games at a win rate of 8.89%. With a K/D ratio of 2.23, he has secured 3240 kills.

Ranked stats

Sabir has 200 appearances in ranked squad matches and has clinched 47 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 23.50%. He has bagged 368 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

He also has 38 duo matches against his name and has clinched seven of them, with a win ratio of 18.42%. The content creator has over 100 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The streamer has taken part in 15 solo games and has eight frags but is yet to register a victory.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has emerged in 7972 squad matches and has 2176 wins, having a win percentage of 27.29%. He has registered 27334 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Apart from this, the internet star has played 2270 duo games and has 429 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.89%. He has accumulated 8460 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The streamer has won 417 of the 3573 solo matches, making his win rate 11.67%. With 11829 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the content creator has played 57 squad games and has exactly 10 Booyahs, managing a win ratio of 17.54%. In the process, he has notched 227 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.83.

The broadcaster has participated in 20 duo matches and has overcome foes in three of them for a win percentage of 15.00%. He has garnered 94 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.53.

The YouTuber has also played 13 solo games and has killed 48 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both content creators have brilliant stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has the edge in lifetime squad matches, while MrStiven Tc is relatively better in the solo games. In the duo matches, the latter has a finer K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, Sabir has a higher win rate in the duo and squad games, but MrStiven Tc has a better K/D ratio. Both YouTubers are yet to triumph in the solo matches, though the latter has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

