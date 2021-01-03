Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire enjoys mass popularity and boasts a huge audience on various platforms, which has led to the emergence of loads of content creators worldwide.

Amitbhai and OP Vincenzo are among some of the highly regarded Free Fire YouTubers with 7.49 and 4.96 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of Amitbhai and OP Vincenzo in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: How to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has entered in 7,502 squad matches and has a win tally of 2,111, holding a win percentage of 28.13%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61, he has 19,484 kills to his name.

Advertisement

Moreover, the player has won 705 of the 3,964 duo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.78%. He has secured 10,356 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The Indian content creator has played 3,178 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 260 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.18%. In the process, he has eliminated 7,017 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has participated in 134 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has outshined his opponents in 39, having a win ratio of 29.10%. He has accumulated 345, holding a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The internet star has 25 duo games to his name and has four first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 16%. He has racked up a total of 60 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Lastly, Desi Gamers has played eight solo matches and has two booyahs, which grants him a win rate of 25%. He has bagged 44 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.33.

Advertisement

Also Read: White444's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 19,492 squad games and has triumphed in 3,410 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 17.49%. In the process, he has eliminated 70,120 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The YouTuber has 298 first-place finishes in 1,706 duo games, which corresponds to a win percentage of 17.46%. He is just seven kills short of the 5,000 mark and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Apart from this, Vincenzo has featured in 1,129 solo games and has clinched 100 games, which translates to a win rate of 8.85%. With 2,814 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has 129 appearances in the squad games and has triumphed in 11 of them, equati to a win rate of 8.52%. He has bagged 418 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite difficult. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai has a higher win percentage in the duo and squad games, while Vincenzo has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

Advertisement

Coming to the solo games, OP Vincenzo is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and wins rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Vincenzo is yet to appear in them. Lastly, in the squad games, Amitbhai has the edge.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?