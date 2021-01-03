Ankush FREEFIRE vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and RUOK FF are popular Free Fire content creators from India and Thailand, respectively. They are known for their immersive gameplay videos related to the battle royale game.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 21590 squad games and has triumphed in 9061 of them, making his win rate 41.96%. He has bagged 78741 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.28.

The Indian YouTuber has played 3060 duo matches and has secured 1221 victories, maintaining a win rate of 39.90%. With 11420 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Ankush FREEFIRE has 122 Booyahs in 920 solo games, translating to a win rate of 13.26%. He has notched up 2561 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 689 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 507 occasions, making his win rate 73.58%. With a K/D ratio of 16.70, he has 3039 kills in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 22 duo matches and has triumphed in 9 games, translating to a win rate of 40.90%. He has registered 109 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.38.

Ankush FREEFIRE has also played 6 solo matches this ranked season and has 14 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has played 6609 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2804 of them, translating to a win rate of 42.42%. He has eliminated 31963 opponents at a K/D ratio of 8.40 in this mode.

The Thailand-based content creator has 1068 victories in 2594 duo matches, with a win rate of 41.17%. He has racked up 12842 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 8.42.

RUOK FF has also played 1647 solo games and has won on 502 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 30.47%. He has amassed 6490 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has played 2 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a single victory to his name. He has accumulated 8 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.

The popular YouTuber has also played 23 duo games and has emerged victorious in 8 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.78%. He has secured 182 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 12.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ankush FREEFIRE and RUOK FF have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. RUOK FF has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Ankush FREEFIRE in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' solo and squad stats in the ongoing ranked season as RUOK FF hasn’t played enough games in these modes. However, in the ranked duo matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has a higher win rate while RUOK FF has a better K/D ratio.

