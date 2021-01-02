SK Sabir Boss vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a popular battle royale title developed and published by Garena. In the last few years, the game has put up staggering numbers, and there has been a massive growth in the game's esports landscape and content creation.

SK Sabir Boss and Jonty Gaming are two popular faces in the Indian Free Fire community and have 3.31 million and 2.51 million subscribers, respectively. They are known for their amazing gameplay, and the latter is also a professional Free Fire player.

This article compares the in-game stats of both players.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26526 squad games to date and has bettered his foes on 8684 occasions, which translates to a win percentage of 32.73%. With 93933 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.26.

The content creator also has 603 Booyahs in 2914 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 20.69%. He has amassed 7902 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has played 1592 solo matches and emerged victorious in 142 of them, which converts to an 8.91% win ratio. He has bagged 3236 eliminations and has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Sabir has 174 appearances in ranked squad matches and has clinched 44 games for a win percentage of 25.28%. He has eliminated 316 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.43.

The streamer has also played 38 duo matches and has triumphed in 7 of them, ensuring a win ratio of 18.42%. SK Sabir Boss has over 100 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

The internet star also has 4 solo games against his name and has 2 kills in them.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has competed in 14119 squad games and outplayed foes in 5796 matches, which corresponds to a win percentage of 41.05%. With a K/D ratio of 5.71, he has 47562 kills.

The professional player has featured in 1866 duo games and has got better of his foes in 486 of them for a win rate of 26.04%. He has racked up 6064 frags in these matches and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.39.

The streamer has 645 first-place finishes in 4146 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.55%. He has secured 12064 eliminations and has a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

The broadcster has engaged in 120 squad games in the ranked Season 19 and has outperformed his foes in 36 games, managing a win percentage of 30%. He has notched up 288 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The content creator has also played 19 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 2 of them, at a K/D ratio of 10.25%. He has registered 27 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.59.

The YouTuber has participated in 70 solo games and has a win tally of 7 matches, i.e., a win ratio of 10%. He has knocked off 215 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players have great stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Jonty Gaming has a better K/D ratio and a higher win percentage.

It is not possible to compare the players' stats in ranked solo matches as Sabir has not played many matches. In ranked squad games, Jonty Gaming has the edge, while in the duo matches, SK Sabir Boss takes the lead.

