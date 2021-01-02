MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire is a fast-paced mobile battle royale title that has attracted the masses worldwide, and has established an extensive viewership on online video-sharing platforms like YouTube. This has paved the way for players to stream and create content around it.

MrStiven Tc is one of the eminent Free Fire content creators. The Colombian YouTuber actively streams the fast-paced title on his YouTube channel and has amassed 5.95 million subscribers on his channel. He's also among the top live streamers by views for 2020 on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has featured in 7,962 squad matches to date and has managed to outshine his opponents in 2,174 of them. This translates to a win percentage of 11.68%. With 27,276 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Apart from this, the popular content creator has won 429 of the 2,269 duo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.90%. In the process, he has secured 8,456 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.60.

Lastly, he has played 3,568 solo matches and has triumphed in 417 of them, equating to a win rate of 11.68%. He has racked up 11,809 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, MrStiven Tc has appeared in 47 squad games and has eight first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 17.02%. He has bagged 169 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

When it comes to duo games, he has competed in 20 matches and has three wins, granting him a win percentage of 15%. He has accumulated 94 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.53.

He has participated in eight solo games and has registered 28 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc started creating content on YouTube in November 2017. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1,124 videos. He currently has a subscriber count of over 5.95 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

MrStiven Tc has Instagram and Facebook accounts. Here are the links to them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

He is active on Twitch as well. Click here to visit his profile.

