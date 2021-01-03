Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and MrStiven Tc are well-known Free Fire content creators from India and Colombia, respectively. They have millions of followers on YouTube, where they frequently stream Free Fire and upload gameplay videos.

Both content creators were named on the list of top live streamers by views on the Google-owned video-sharing platform in 2020.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 10043 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2511 of them, making his win rate 25.00%. With 36778 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1641 duo matches and has won on 306 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.64%. He has 6402 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Ajjubhai has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.58%. He has bagged 2264 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 168 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 31 games, translating to a win rate of 18.45%. He has notched up 448 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Advertisement

The Indian content creator has also played 3 duo matches and has a single victory to his name, with a win rate of 33.33%. He has 5 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.50 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games this ranked season and has triumphed in one of them, making his win rate 10%. With 19 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.11.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc’s lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has 2174 victories in 7962 squad matches to date, maintaining a win rate of 27.30%. He has registered 27276 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Advertisement

The Colombia-based content creator has also played 2269 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 429 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.90%. He has eliminated 8456 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.60.

MrStiven Tc has played 3568 solo matches and has won 417 of them, making his win rate 11.68%. With 11809 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc’s ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has played 47 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 8 occasions, managing a win rate of 17.02%. He has secured 169 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has played 20 duo matches and has amassed 3 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15%. He secured 94 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 5.53.

MrStiven Tc has also played 8 solo matches and has amassed 28 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and MrStiven Tc have amazing stats in Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while MrStiven Tc has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, MrStiven Tc has better stats.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked solo and duo stats as they haven’t played enough matches in these modes. However, in the ranked squad games, MrStiven Tc has a higher K/D ratio while Ajjubhai has a better win rate.

Also Read: How to recharge diamonds in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners for top-up link