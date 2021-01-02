How to recharge diamonds in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners for top-up link

Free Fire offers various exclusive in-game items such as characters, pets, gun skins, bundles, and more. Though only some influence the users' gameplay, over the years, they have become an essential part of the game.

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire, used to obtain most in-game items. This in-game currency is not free, and players have to spend money to acquire it.

This article provides a detailed explanation to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Diamond top-ups in Free Fire

#1 Codashop

Codashop is a trusted website to purchase in-game currencies and is used by players worldwide. Though the diamonds' cost is similar to that in-game, they run several offers that provide users with discounts.

Codshop Free Fire top-up link: Click here

Press the Free Fire option

Step 1: First, they have to visit the official website of Codashop and select the Free Fire option under the 'Direct Top-up' section. They can also click the link above.

Enter the Free Fire ID and select the recharage amount.

Step 2: Next, they can enter their Free Fire ID, select the recharge amount, and make the payment with the desired option.

The diamonds will shortly be credited to their accounts.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers the users with a 100% diamond bonus. However, this bonus is only applicable for the first top-up.

Games Kharido top-up link: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They must visit the official Games Khardio website, as provided above.

Log in methods

Step 2: Next, they can press the Free Fire option and log in with either Facebook or the Player ID.

Various top-up options

Step 3: After users log in, various top-up options will appear on-screen. They can select the desired top-up amount and make the payment.

#3 In-game

Players can directly top-up the diamonds in-game via Google Play Store. The developers usually run various offers which offer them additional value for their purchases.

They can follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds.

Step 1: Users can open Garena Free Fire and click on the 'Diamond' icon. Various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Select the top-up option and make the payment

Step 2: The players can select the desired top-up option.

Step 3: Next, they can make the payment with the desired option, which they have added on the Google Play Store.

After the payment is successful, they will receive the diamonds soon.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.