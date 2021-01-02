Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. Titles like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile have amassed enormous numbers every month. Courtesy of the massive player bases, content creation, has become a viable career option for many gamers worldwide.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Mr. Triple R are among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers, hailing from India and Bangladesh, respectively. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10019 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes on 2509 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.04%. He has notched up 36657 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The famous Indian YouTuber has 306 Booyahs in 1641 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 18.64%. He has 6402 frags in these matches with a K/D ratio of 4.80.

The internet star has also engaged in 897 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 77 of them, equating to a win rate of 8.58%. With 2264 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 123 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has clinched 29 matches with a win rate of 23.57%. He has eliminated 320 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The contnt creator has 3 duo matches against his name and has a single victory which converts to a win rate of 33.33%. He has 5 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The broadcaster has taken part in 10 solo games and has triumphed in a single game, which corresponds to a win rate of 10%. He has accumulated 19 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 728027523.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Mr. Triple R has participated in 4182 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 685 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.37%. He has bagged 11455 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The Bangladeshi YouTuber has featured in 3776 duo games to date and has a win tally of 333, upholding a win percentage of 8.81%. He has racked up 13411 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.90.

In solo games, the internet star has taken part in 4440 matches and has remained unbeaten on 576 occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 12.97%. With a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has 14344 eliminations to his name.

Ranked stats

The broadcastre has played 5 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has managed to win 2 games at a win ratio of 40%. He has 33 frags and held a K/D ratio of 11.

The contentcreator streamer also has 2 first-place finishes in 59 duo games and has a win ratio of 3.38%. He has knocked 135 foes, having a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The and compares has 143 solo appearances and has outperformed his foes in 31 matches sustaining a win rate of 21.67%. He has registered 354 kills, making his K/D ratio 3.16.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai takes the lead in the lifetime duo and squad matches, while Mr. Triple R has a better K/D ratio and win rate in solo games.

It is not possible to compare the ranked duo and squad games as Ajjubhai hasn’t played sufficient duo matches, while his counterpart hasn’t played many squad matches. In solo games, Mr. Triple R has an edge on both the fronts.

