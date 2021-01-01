SK Sabir Boss vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and White444 are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India and Morocco. They regularly upload clips and highlights on their YouTube channels and are admired by players for their fantastic gameplay. The latter also streams the fast-paced battle royale and various other titles on Nonolive.

This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has engaged in 26509 squad games and has come out on top in 8683 matches, maintaining a win percentage of 32.75%. He has notched up 93892 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.27.

He has also featured in 2914 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 603 of them, equating to a win ratio of 20.69%. The internet star has eliminated 7902 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber also has 142 Booyahs in 1591 solo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.92%. He has bagged 3236 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Sabir has played 157 squad games and has a win tally of 43, equating to a win percentage of 27.38%. With 275 kills, he has held a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The streamer has 38 duo matches to his name and has triumphed in seven, translating to a win percentage of 18.42%. He has amassed 101 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Lastly, the content creator has played two solo games but is yet to win a game and has two kills.

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

White444 has competed in 1652 squad games and got the better of his foes in 262 of them for a win ratio of 15.85%. He has racked up 2953 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.12.

He has 52 first-place finishes in 454 duo matches, retaining a win rate of 11.45%. The YouTuber has secured 883 eliminations and has ensured a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The internet star has participated in 504 solo games and has outplayed his foes in 34 games for a 6.74% win rate. He has registered 833 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Ranked stats

The streamer has taken part in 84 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has remained undefeated on eight occasions, converting to a win percentage of 9.52%. He has registered 126 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 1.66.

He has five duo and five solo appearances. The content creator is yet to win a match but has 4 and 1 kills, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate, in lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches in Free Fire.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since White444 hasn’t played many matches. In the squad mode, Sabir has a better win rate and a higher K/D ratio.

