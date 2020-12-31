Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire boasts a massive player base and has an extensive viewership on streaming and video-sharing platforms like YouTube.

Amitbhai and Pahadi Gaming are two of the most prominent content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. The latter is also a professional Free Fire player.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7469 squad games and has won on 2104 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 28.16%. He has 19406 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The popular YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 3961 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.79%. With 10331 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has also played 3172 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 260 of them, making his win rate 8.19%. He has over 7000 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 102 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 33 victories, maintaining a win rate of 32.35%. He has eliminated 278 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The content creator has played 23 duo matches and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his win rate 17.39%. He has registered 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 5 solo games and has 2 victories at a win rate of 40%. He has notched up 42 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has played 18739 squad games and has triumphed in 4750 matches, translating to a win rate of 25.34%. He has amassed 60581 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The Free Fire pro has 222 victories in 1992 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 11.14%. He has bagged 4232 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Pahadi Gaming has also played 1564 solo matches and has won on 245 occasions, making his win rate 15.66%. In the process, he has killed 5315 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming has played 87 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 28 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 32.18%. He has racked up 425 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.20 in this mode.

The popular content creator has played 8 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, making his win rate 87.5%. He has killed 70 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 70.

Pahadi Gaming has played 15 games in the ranked solo mode and has triumphed in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.66%. He has 96 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 8.73.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Pahadi Gaming has a better K/D ratio. While the former has better stats in the lifetime duo matches, the latter has an edge in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked solo and duo stats as they haven’t played enough matches in these modes. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Pahadi Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

