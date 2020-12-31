Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs AS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and AS Gaming are among some of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They regularly upload engaging content and stream the fast-paced battle royale title on their YouTube channels.

The two players are immensely popular in the community and boast a massive subscriber count of 18.4 million and 6.71 million, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9998 squad games and has clinched 2507 of them, equating to a win percentage of 25.07%. He has bagged 36582 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The popular YouTuber has 300 Booyahs in 1629 duo matches, having a win rate of 18.41%. With 6342 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, Ajjubhai has participated in 897 solo games and has emerged victorious on 77 occasions with a win rate of 8.58%. He has racked up 2264 kills in these matches and has ensured a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 95 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 27, translating to a win rate of 28.42%. He has eliminated 245 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The player also has 10 solo matches against his name and has a single victory, which comes to a win percentage of 10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, he has 19 kills in ranked solo matches.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has engaged in 7269 squad matches and has triumphed in 1101 of them at a win rate of 15.14%. He has notched 18355 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The player also has 289 first-place finishes in 2150 duo games, which converts to a win rate of 13.44%. He has secured 5770 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The YouTuber has made 1928 appearances in solo matches and has managed to win 186 of them for a win rate of 9.64%. He has 4822 frags and has a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has been featured in 24 squad games in the ongoing season and has remained unbeaten on six occasions, with a win rate of 25%. He has registered 71 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

Apart from this, the player has taken part in two solo matches and has four kills with a K/D ratio of 2.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai takes the lead. At the same time, AS Gaming has an edge on both fronts.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats of the players, as they haven’t played sufficient matches in season 19 yet.

In the squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better win rate, while AS Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

