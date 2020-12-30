Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and BNL are popular Free Fire YouTubers from India and Tunisia, respectively. While the former has 7.42 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 5.18 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' Free Fire stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played a total of 7464 squad matches and has triumphed in 2102 of them, making his win rate 28.16%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has racked up 19387 frags in this mode.

The Indian content creator has played 3961 duo games and has 705 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.79%. He has secured 10331 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai also has 260 wins in 3172 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.19%. He has eliminated 7008 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 97 squad games in the current ranked season and has 31 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 31.95%. He has registered 259 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.92 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 23 duo matches and has won on 4 occasions, making his win rate 17.39%. He has accumulated 53 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Amitbhai has played 5 solo games this season and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 40%. In the process, he has killed 42 opponents at a K/D ratio of 14.00.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 19678 squad matches and has secured 3100 victories, making his win rate 15.75%. He has 70062 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.23.

The Tunisia-based YouTuber has also played 767 duo games and has won on 84 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.95%. With 1436 kills to his name, BNL has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.10 in this mode.

BNL has played 1237 solo games and has emerged victorious in 78 games, maintaining a win rate of 6.30%. He has bagged 2388 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL has played 574 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 20 victories to his name at a win rate of 3.48%. He has amassed 1407 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

He is yet to play a game in the ranked solo and duo modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and BNL have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Amitbhai has the edge over BNL in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo matches. When it comes to the lifetime squad games, BNL has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo games as BNL hasn’t played any games in those modes. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has relatively better stats than BNL.

