OP Vincenzo's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire is among some of the famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has achieved massive numbers and is also the most downloaded mobile game in 2020. Its extensive viewership on various platforms has led to the emergence of numerous content creators.

OP Vincenzo is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He regularly uploads highlights and clips of his gameplay on his channel.

This article looks at his in-game and other details.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862. According to his YouTube channel, Vincenzo lives in Egypt.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

OP Vincenzo has participated in 19460 squad matches to date and has come out on top in 3410 of them, having a win ratio of 17.52%. He has over 70000 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.36.

He has 298 Booyahs in 1706 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 17.46%. The YouTuber has eliminated 4993 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The internet star has played 1129 matches in the solo mode and notched 100 Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 8.85%. He has notched up 2814 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 96 appearances in ranked squad matches and has secured 11 victories with a win ratio of 11.45%. He has accumulated 330 frags and has ensured a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t played any other match in the on-going ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo started his YouTube journey back in December 2018, and the channel has witnessed a massive growth. He presently boasts 4.93 million subscribers and has amassed over 314 million views in total.

The players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

