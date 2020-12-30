SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire Ranked mode?

The massive popularity of Free Fire has paved the way for the emergence of numerous content creators and streamers on various platforms, including YouTube. SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are a few of the many illustrious content creators.

The two Indian YouTubers have 3.29 million and 2.62 million subscribers, respectively. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: OP Vincenzo vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 138 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has got better of his foes in 36 matches, equating to a win percentage of 26.08%. He has notched up 243 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.38.

The YouTuber has 7 Booyahs in 38 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 18.42%. He has bagged 101 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Advertisement

The internet star also has two solo matches to his name and is yet to secure a victory, but has two kills with a K/D ratio of 1.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad - Ranked

The YouTuber has played 26 ranked clash squad matches and clinched 17 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 68%. He has 87 kills with a KDA of 2.18.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 12022250.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Raistar has engaged in 70 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious on four occasions, equating to a win ratio of 5.71%. With 180 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The streamer has also featured in 1 solo game but is yet to register a victory or secure a kill.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad – Ranked

The internet star has participated in 16 clash squad matches and has a win tally of 8, ensuring a win ratio of 50%. In the process, he has eliminated 72 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Comparison

Both the players have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, it is impossible to compare ranked solo and duo matches as they haven’t played many games.

In the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

In ranked clash squad matches, both have the same KDA, but SK Sabir Boss takes the lead when it comes to the win rate.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs BoomSniper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?