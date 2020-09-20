Free Fire: Who is Desi Gamers?

People have had different concerns about who I am ever since I joined the gaming industry. Some people couldn't stop talking about my life inside and outside the game.

Most of you know me as one of the biggest creators of Free Fire content in India. I'll share some details in this article that many of you have always wanted to know about me.

Q. Who is Desi Gamers?

A: I am primarily a YouTuber who loves to create content related to Free Fire, and also try to explore other avenues as well.

Q. How did desi gamers gain interest in gaming?

A: I had nothing to do after I completed college. That was the time when I thought about creating a YouTube channel. I started copying other creators' content and post it on my channel. Even though it helped me garner a lot of views, my channel couldn't be monetized. Hence, I then started creating original content.

Advertisement

Q. What does Desi Gamers do apart from the gaming?

A: I am a full-time YouTuber as of now.

Q. What social media handles do desi gamers have?

A: I am active on Instagram, Facebook, Discord, Youtube, and Twitter.

Q. What is the real name of Desi Gamers?

A: My real name is Amit Sharma.

Q: What is Desi Gamers FreeFire ID?

A: My Free Fire ID is 206746194, and IGN is AMITBHAI.

In-Game ID

Q. What did Desi Gamers do during his school and college days?

A: I used to study in a government college and was a decent student in my school days. I had opted for Arts in the 11th and 12th standard.

I studied History Honours during my time at the college.

Q. Has Desi Gamers given any competitive exam?

A: Yes, I have given a lot of competitive exams. Some of them are SSC, Railways and more.

Q. What is Desi Gamers' favorite food?

A: I love to eat Biryani.

Q. What do desi gamers parents think about his activities in gaming?

A: My parents always wanted that I should have a stable job. I didn't even tell them about my YouTube channel until it reached 100k-200k subscribers. As people started following me on social media, I told my parents about this venture. They have been really supportive since then.

Q. Which city does desi gamers currently stay in?

A: I am from Darjeeling, West Bengal.

Q. What is your personal favorite free fire moment of all time?

A: My favorite moment was when Garena invited me to Indonesia for creators' meet. It allowed me to meet Free Fire content creators from all across the globe. I also tried vlogging there, which resulted in a massive success. I got 5x more views, which helped me complete 1 million subscribers in no time.

Q. Where can I buy Desi Gamers merchandise?

A: Various brands have approached me to launch my merchandise. I might be launching one in the future.

Q. Where does Desi Gamers see himself in five years?

A: I haven't really thought about it, but I can assure you that you'll see more of PC gaming streams on my second channel, Desi Army.

Q. Do you have a competitive lineup?

A: Yes, my Free Fire competitive lineup is called 'Survivors'.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most, and what is the answer?

A: Most of my fans ask me when will I get married, and also how much do I earn. At this time, I can't answer both.