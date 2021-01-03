White444's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Over the past few years, the battle royale titles on the mobile platform have gained prominence, and Free Fire has emerged as one of the top titles on the platform. It was also the most downloaded title in 2020.

White444 is a well-known Free Fire content creator from Morocco. He posts clips and highlights of his gameplay on his channel and is looked upon by players for his excellent skills. The YouTuber also occasionally streams GTA 5 and Free Fire on Nonolive.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

White444 has competed in 1652 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 262 of them, retaining a win rate of 15.85%. He has bagged 2953 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.12.

The YouTuber has 52 Booyahs in 454 duo games, which equates to a win percentage of 11.45%. In these matches, he has eliminated 883 foes, holding a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Advertisement

The player has also participated in 504 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 34 games, ensuring a win ratio of 6.74%. With 833 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.77.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

White444 has been featured in 84 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in eight games for a win rate of 9.52%. He has notched 126 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.66.

The player also has five solo and five duo games against his name, but is yet to secure a victory. Also, he has amassed one and four frags, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

His YouTube channel

He runs a channel named White444 YT, and the oldest video on his channel was posted back in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 45 videos and has racked up more than 1.53 million subscribers in total. The Moroccan YouTuber has also amassed more than 34 million views.

Click here to visit his channel.

His Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better stats in Free Fire?