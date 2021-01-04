Badge 99 vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the last few years, Garena Free Fire has evolved as a battle royale title and has emerged as a leader in its genre. The game also boasts considerable viewership on various platforms, making content creation and streaming viable options for players.

Badge 99 and OP Vincenzo are a two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers and have racked up some amazing numbers. Here's a comparison the in-game stats of both the players.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has featured in 7747 squad games and has outshone enemies in 1398 for a win ratio of 18.04%. He has notched up 20146 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The content creator has played 1986 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 186 of them, equating to a win percentage of 9.36%. With 4322 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The popular YouTuber has also won 84 of the 1141 solo games he has played, making his win rate 7.36%. He has gathered 2819 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 43 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season forf five wins, translating to a win percentage of 11.62%. He has accumulated 202 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.32.

The internet star has also played three duo games and has amassed 15 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has appeared in 19501 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 3411 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.49%. With a K/D ratio of 4.36, he has bagged 70150 frags.

The streamer has 1706 matches to his name in the duo mode and has come out on top on 298 occasions, managing a win ratio of 17.46%. He has killed 4993 foes and ensured a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1129 solo games and has won exactly 100 of them for a win rate of 8.85%. In the process, he has eliminated 2814 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has competed in 138 squad games and has triumphed in 12, having a win ratio of 8.69%. He has registered 448 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. In the lifetime stats, OP Vincenzo is relatively better in the solo and duo matches. Coming to the squad games, Badge 99 has the upper hand in terms of win rate, while Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as OP Vincenzo is yet to appear in them. Lastly, Badge 99 is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in squad matches.

