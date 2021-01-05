Lokesh Gamer vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer and Lorem are renowned Free Fire YouTubers from India and Argentina, respectively. While the former has 6.62 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 1.23 million on the platform.

This article compares the stats of the two content creators in Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime Stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3224 squad matches and has won on 692 occasions, making his win rate 21.46%. He has notched up 5928 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has played 1478 duo games and has emerged victorious in 142 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.60%. He has secured 2454 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1193 solo games and has triumphed in 124 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.39%. With 2123 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.99 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 29 squad matches in ranked season 19 and has triumphed in 9 of them, making his win rate 31.03%. He has racked up 86 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The popular content creator has also played a single solo game but is yet to secure a victory.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem's lifetime Stats

Lorem has 1746 Booyahs in 5069 squad games, translating to a win rate of 34.44%. He has bagged 16602 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5 in this mode.

The Argentina-based content creator has also played 1226 duo games and has emerged victorious in 293 of them, making his win rate 23.89%. He has registered 3483 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Lorem has also played 866 solo games and has won on 127 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.66%. He has 1890 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.56 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lorem's ranked stats

Lorem has 57 victories in 150 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 38.00%. He has knocked out 732 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 7.87.

The popular YouTuber has not played any ranked duo or solo matches yet.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Lokesh Gamer and Lorem have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad games, Lorem has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as they haven’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad games, Lorem has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate than Lokesh Gamer.

