OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

OP Vincenzo is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. He plays in the Middle East region and is known for the gameplay videos and highlights that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of January 2021.

Also Read: Lokesh Gamer vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 19524 squad games and has emerged victorious on 3411 occasions, making his win rate 17.47%. He has notched up 70210 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.36 in this mode.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has also played 1706 duo games and has triumphed in 298 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.46%. He has 4993 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo has 100 Booyahs in 1129 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.85%. He has 2814 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 161 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 12 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.45%. With 508 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

The content creator hasn’t played any other match in the current ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

OP Vincenzo started his journey on YouTube in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 343 videos on his channel, racking up 4.98 million subscribers and more than 318 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

OP Vincenzo’s social media accounts

To visit OP Vincenzo’s Instagram profile, click here

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?