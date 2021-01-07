NOBRU's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire is a battle royale title developed and published by Garena Free Fire for Android and iOS platforms. The game has garnered huge numbers and has a developing esports landscape, which has witnessed a significant boost in the last year.

NOBRU is a renowned Brazilian Free Fire esports athlete and content creator. He was also the MVP of the Free Fire World Series 2019.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

NOBRU’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

NOBRU has played 9072 squad games and has a win tally of 1988 games, which converts to a win rate of 21.91%. In these matches, he has eliminated 22622 foes and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The esports athlete has 377 Booyahs in 2472 duo games, which corresponds to a win percentage of 15.25%. He has notched 7768 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The content creator has engaged in 4621 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 697 occasions, managing a win rate of 15.08%. He has racked up 18512 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

NOBRU has been featured in 63 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious on nine occasions, equating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has 280 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The YouTuber has participated in six duo matches and has a single first-place finish, which translates to a win rate of 16.66%. In these matches, he has bagged 34 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 6.80.

Lastly, the esports athlete has also played a single solo match and has won that game, racking up 10 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on NOBRU’s channel dates back to December 2019. Since then, the player has scaled heights garnering more than 11.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has also amassed over 720 million views in total, and 30 million of those have come in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server; users can join it by clicking here.

